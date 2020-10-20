Worcester Sheriff’s Deputy Suspended during Assault Investigation

The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged Deputy Sheriff Corporal Stephen Gulyas of Pocomoke City after a domestic related incident. His police powers were suspended on Monday – and he remains suspended pending the outcome of an internal investigation – and the outcome of the criminal charges. Gulyas, who is 36, is charged with 2nd degree assault. The Maryland State Police are investigating the criminal offense. Gulyas has been with the WCSO since 2010 and was serving as a K9 handler at the time the investigation began.

Worcester County Sheriff Matt Crisafulli issued the following statement: