Worcester Sheriff’s Office Investigating Deadly Crash Near Snow Hill

A Greenbackville, Virginia man is dead after a single vehicle crash just before midnight near Snow Hill. Worcester Sheriff’s Office and Snow Hill Fire personnel were called to Bayside Road in the Public Landing area where they found a pickup truck that left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver, 59 year old Barry Brooks was the sole occupant and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s office and Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating and ask anyone with information on this crash to contact Lt. Larmore at 410-641-1111.