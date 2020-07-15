Worcester, Wicomico Schools Evaluate Reopening Alternatives

School systems on the Eastern Shore are developing plans to go back to school, whether that’s in person, with remote learning, or with a combination.

Worcester County Schools has unveiled a ‘responsible return’ plan. The preference would be to teach within the ‘traditional educational environment.’

Groups of students may also rotate in-person and online from week to week.

Worcester County families are also encouraged to take part in a survey about transportation issues as the new academic year approaches.

In Wicomico County, Superintendent Donna Hanlin says the school system is also looking at different scenarios that involve classroom and online instruction as well as a combination.

She says masks will be required at school buildings, and families are still encouraged to reply to surveys about possible plans of action in Wicomico County.