Work on Route 50 Business & Main Street Bridges in Salisbury Completed

A $5.2-million project to repair both bridges – the Route 50 business/Salisbury Parkway and Main Street – over the Wicomico River in Salisbury has been completed. Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says these upgrades maintain and improve both bridges for the future. Epoxy crack sealing to the undersides of both bridges is completed and the repairs and replacement of the dolphin pile clusters and fenders have been completed. Work to repair these bridges has been on-going since July of 2025.

The project included:

installation of new concrete filled pipe pile dolphins;

installation of new vertical timber fender boards;

placement of new wire bands around the existing timber dolphins;

underwater epoxy crack injection repairs to the abutment walls;

underwater concrete abutment rehabilitation and

rehabilitation of undermined portions of the abutment walls.

Contractor Specialty Underwater Services LLC of Baltimore performed the repairs to both the bridge structures on US 50 Business (Salisbury Parkway) and MD 991 (MainStreet).