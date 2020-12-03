Work Starts On Seaford Riverfront Projects

A revitalization project is underway at the old J.B. Robinson Oyster House site along the Seaford River Walk.



The National Park Service and the Chesapeake Conservancy plan to rebuild the bulkhead to stabilize the shoreline. Other plans include a performance deck, boat docking facilities, a kayak launch and the planting of a “living shoreline” along the Nanticoke River.

“We are very excited this day is here-the kick-off of the first phase of the development of the Oyster House Park,” Seaford Mayor David Genshaw said. “This project features numerous components, which are important to the City of Seaford, such as giving public access to the Nanticoke River, promoting our Seaford history, driving economic revitalization to our downtown, all while promoting and protecting the environment of our Nanticoke River. Partnering with the Chesapeake Conservancy, along with Mt. Cuba has blessed our City, and we cannot thank them enough for their leadership on this project.”

A mix of public and private funds will pay for the $1.2-million initiative. The first phase is expected to be completed by spring of 2021.

“Seaford is a truly unique gateway to the Nanticoke River and an ideal location for fishing and recreation,” U.S. Senator Chris Coons said. “I’m thrilled that Seaford residents will soon have better public access to the beautiful river, which honors a rich cultural history as an important part of our state. As someone who spent a lot of time in local government doing land-use planning, I know how challenging this process can be, and I’m grateful to Mayor Genshaw and all the community partners who’ve made this project a reality.”