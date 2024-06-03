Work to Begin on Route 50 Drawbridge in Salisbury Wednesday

Work will begin on the Route 50 drawbridge in Salisbury on Wednesday, June 5th. This work will include single lane closures between 9 and 3pm daily. The work includes steel work, replacing roadway support purlins, retrofits and joint seals. City officials say traffic delays can be expected on West Main and Mill Streets due to the alternate route. Drivers should plan for extra travel time. It’s hoped that the work will be completed by the end of the month – weather permitting.