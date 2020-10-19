Workplace Fight Leads To Man’s Arrest

A Georgetown man faces charges following an argument in the kitchen of a restaurant.



Delaware State Police say troopers were called to the establishment on Atlantic Avenue in Millville. An investigation determined that an employee was there on his day off and started to fight with a 38-year-old man who also works there.



37-year-old Dorian Armstrong is charged with striking the other man several times before being tackled by the victim. Armstrong is accused of shoving two women who work there as well, after the men were separated.



He was arrested for assault and offensive touching.