Wounded Milford Police Officer Heads Home After Rehab

A Milford Police officer who was shot several times during a task force’s attempt to arrest an attempted murder suspect along Coastal Highway three weeks ago is back home.

Senior Corporal Timothy Webb was escorted Wednesday from a Dover rehabilitation facility to his home as he continues his recovery. Webb spent two weeks at the rehab facility after being hospitalized for a week at Christiana Hospital.

Webb was part of a task force that arrived at the Econo Lodge Inn December 10th. The Pennsylvania man who was being sought opened fire and was shot and killed, according to Delaware State Police.