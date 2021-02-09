Wounded Milford Police Officer Honored

A Milford Police Senior Corporal who was shot and wounded in the line of duty during a task force operation along Coastal Highway has been recognized as Milford Police Officer of the Year.

Senior Corporal Timothy T.J. Webb received the honor from Police Chief Kenneth Brown. City Council members also expressed their appreciation.

Webb continues to recover from several gunshot wounds he suffered December 10th while a task force was trying to arrest a suspect wanted in Pennsylvania for attempted murder. The suspect was shot and killed during the exchange of gunfire in a motel parking lot on Coastal Highway.

Webb was hospitalized and stayed in a rehabilitation facility several weeks before he returned home to continue his recovery.

