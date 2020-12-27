Wounded Officer Gets A Rolling Salute

A Milford Police officer who was shot and wounded while a fugitive task force was attempting to make an arrest along Coastal Highway this month received a rolling show of support Saturday.

Members of Jeepers Back the Blue drove their Jeeps in the Dover area Saturday and took part in a convoy to the rehabilitation facility where Senior Corporal Timothy Webb is recuperating. The coordinator said they wanted to make sure Webb is remembered and supported.

Webb was shot several times during an exchange of gunfire with a Pennsylvania attempted murder suspect December 10th in the Econo Lodge parking lot. The suspect was struck and killed. Webb spent a week in the hospital before being transferred to rehab.