Wounded Officer Receives Law Enforcement Purple Heart

More than nine months after being shot during the attempted arrest of a suspect in a Coastal Highway parking lot, a Milford Police officer has received the Law Enforcement Purple Heart award.

Senior Corporal Timothy “TJ” Webb was recognized by Police Chief Kenneth Brown at Monday’s Milford City Council meeting.

Webb was serving on a state task force when he and other law enforcement officers converged on a motel parking lot in the Rehoboth area last December. Webb was shot several times, and the exchange left the suspect from Pennsylvania dead.

The Purple Heart was presented on behalf of the American Police Hall of Fame and Museum.

Webb still faces surgery and therapy as he continues his recovery.