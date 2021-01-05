Wounded Officer Thanks Community For Support

A Milford Police officer who was shot and wounded during a task force attempt to arrest a suspect along Coastal Highway is thanking the community that’s supported him, and is providing a message of resilience.

On a Facebook page set up on his behalf, Senior Corporal Timothy Webb checked in from home, where he is now recovering after a week in a hospital and two weeks in rehabilitation. Webb stated that everyone is telling him he’ll get back to where he was, but that’s not his goal – he wants to be better than he ever was, and “in some ways I feel like I have already achieved that. In part, that is because of all the faith and support you have shown in me.”

An attempted murder suspect was shot and killed during the exchange of gunfire in which Corporal Webb was wounded, December 10th in the Econo Lodge Inn parking lot on Coastal Highway near Rehoboth Beach.