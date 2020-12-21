“Wrapped In Wellness” In A Worcester Co. School

Santa and his helpers recently distributed hundreds of wellness bags to students of Glen Avenue Elementary School in Worcester County.

According to Worcester County Public Schools, the school recently obtained a grant from The Donnie Williams Foundation to provide a digital thermometer for each family in the school. The bags also contain a Gator water bottle, face masks, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, floss and toothbrushes and other supplies. Also contained was a warm blanket.

The Maryland Food Bank also contributed a turkey and fixings for more than two dozen Glen Avenue Elementary families.