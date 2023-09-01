Wreath Laying Ceremony for Chad Spicer Friday Evening on The Circle in Georgetown

Georgetown Police along with the Town of Georgetown will hold a wreath laying ceremony Friday night at 6:30 on the Circle in Georgetown. The ceremony honors the life of Georgetown Police Officer Chad Spicer, who died in the line of duty in 2009. Spicer was a dedicated officer, cherished friend, son, father and an example to all.

It’s important that we gather as a community to pay our respects and show our support for Chad’s family. Your presence would mea a great deal to them and to all who knew and admired Chad.