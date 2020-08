The annual wreath-laying on a somber anniversary in Georgetown takes place Tuesday night.

Georgetown Police officer Chad Spicer was shot to death during a traffic stop September 1st, 2009. He would have turned 40 last week.

The service is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Tuesday on The Circle in Georgetown, where there is a memorial dedicated to Spicer.

The Chad Spicer Memorial Foundation also continues its efforts to assist people in need in the community.