Wreaths Across America Honor Delaware’s Legacy Of Military Service

Wreaths Across America have arrived in Delaware.

During a ceremony at Legislative Hall in Dover Monday, young people who gathered accompanied veterans, elected officials and others as wreaths were placed at the eight monuments around the capitol grounds that honor Delaware’s men and women in the military.

This week, a wreath will be placed at the gravesites of veterans who served their country at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as the Delaware Veterans Cemetery in Millsboro and many other locations across the country.

Millsboro’s wreath-placing ceremony is scheduled for Saturday morning.

