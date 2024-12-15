Wreaths Across America Honors Veterans at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro

Wreaths Across America was at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro on Saturday to lay wreaths for our fallen at each grave site. Members of the Millsboro Fire Company were among the volunteers who helped to lay the wreaths and honor each veteran by saying their name aloud, thanking them for their service and sacrifice and reflecting on that person and their life.

Earlier this week the annual Wreaths Across America veterans’ memorial service was held at Legislative Hall where wreaths were laid at the seven war memorials on the grounds of the State Capitol.