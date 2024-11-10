Wrong Way Detection System Upgrades and Testing in Dover on Tuesday, Nov 12

The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) will be completing technology upgrades to the Wrong Way Detection System located at the intersection of Rt 10 and Bay Road with the Rt 1 northbound off-ramp. The detection system was installed in 2022 to detect wrong way movements onto Rt 1 NB and to prevent wrong way related crashes. Motorists can expect temporary shoulder closures at the intersection of Bay Road and Rt 10 during the installation of the upgrades. The work will be done on Tuesday, November 12th between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm.

Once the upgrades are complete, testing of the system will need to occur which will require a brief closure of the ramp from Rt 1 northbound to Bay Road and a rolling closure of Rt 1 northbound. The testing requires test vehicles to travel in the wrong direction on the ramp to trigger the system and to confirm that all components and notification processes are operational. The ramp closure and rolling closure should only last 15 minutes. Motorists can expect minor delays in the area.

For more information visit the DelDOT website at www.deldot.gov, download the DelDOT app or tune to 1380 am, WTMC.