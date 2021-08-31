Wrong-Way Driver Arrested, Charged With DUI And Other Offenses

A pursuit with police has resulted in several charges against a Lincoln man.

According to Delaware State Police, a trooper responded to Bay Road in the area of Kitts Hummock Road Sunday night for a report of a vehicle going northbound in the southbound lane. The driver ignored the officer’s attempts to get him to stop, and stop-sticks were deployed by other troopers. The smell of alcohol led to an investigation.

State Police said 26-year-old Kenneth Barlow is charged with DUI, disregarding a police officer’s signal and other violations. Barlow was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on secured bond.

Delaware State Police released these charges against Kenneth Barlow:

Disregarding a Police Officers Signal (Felony)

Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence

Failure to Have Insurance in Possession

Failure to Maintain Lane

Must Maintain Travel Lane

Failure to Obey Traffic Device

Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road

Barlow was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $2,400.00 secured bond.