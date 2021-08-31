Wrong-Way Driver Arrested, Charged With DUI And Other Offenses
A pursuit with police has resulted in several charges against a Lincoln man.
According to Delaware State Police, a trooper responded to Bay Road in the area of Kitts Hummock Road Sunday night for a report of a vehicle going northbound in the southbound lane. The driver ignored the officer’s attempts to get him to stop, and stop-sticks were deployed by other troopers. The smell of alcohol led to an investigation.
State Police said 26-year-old Kenneth Barlow is charged with DUI, disregarding a police officer’s signal and other violations. Barlow was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on secured bond.
Delaware State Police released these charges against Kenneth Barlow:
- Disregarding a Police Officers Signal (Felony)
- Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence
- Failure to Have Insurance in Possession
- Failure to Maintain Lane
- Must Maintain Travel Lane
- Failure to Obey Traffic Device
- Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road
Barlow was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $2,400.00 secured bond.