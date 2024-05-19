Wrong-way Driver Leaves 2 Dead after Crash in Wicomico County

A crash just before 3am Sunday on Route 13 south of St Luke’s Road in Wicomico County left two people dead and two injured. Maryland State Police say a Durango driven by 59 year old Jay Bynum of Seaford was northbound in the southbound lanes when he crashed into a Subaru. The driver of the Subaru, 21 year old Dean Dennison and a passenger, 20 year old Sierra Merchant, both of New York, were declared dead at the scene.

A 1 year old boy in the Subaru was transported to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Hospital. Bynum was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

The investigation is continuing – charges are pending.