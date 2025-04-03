Wrong-Way Driver on Route 301 Arrested for DUI

A vehicle heading the wrong way on Route 301 near Route 213 in Queen Anne’s County led to the arrest of 57-year-old Alice Kirby of Church Hill, Maryland. The traffic stop which led to the arrest was initiated on March 28th. The vehicle had almost struck a Maryland State trooper head on near Rolling Bridge Road. Following the traffic stop, Kirby displayed multiple signs of impairment. Kirby agreed to submit to Standard Field Sobriety Tests, which she did not adequately perform and later refused to complete, and was placed under arrest. She faces several charges that include DUI, DWI, Reckless Driving, Negligent Driving, and o ther traffic related offenses