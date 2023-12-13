Wrongfully Convicted Man Awarded Compensation by Maryland Board of Public Works

The Maryland Board of Public Works has approved compensation for a man, who, in 1993, was wrongfully accused and convicted of attempted rape and then unjustly imprisoned for four years. The determination of injustice came about after parallel cases surfaced. Under the Walter Lomax Act, the compensation was approved, which Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown has applauded. According to the state’s Office of the Attorney General, this resolution comes at a crucial time as Grant Jones, the man falsely accused, battles failing health, exacerbated by the unjust incarceration that he endured. The reinvestigation of Jones’ case resulted from the review of another case involving Walter Lomax Act exoneree, David Veney. While the Wicomico County States Attorney’s Office (SAO) was reinvestigating Veney’s case, it uncovered striking parallels between the two: nearly identical accusations lodged by the same accuser.

Additional Information from the Maryland Attorney General’s Office:

After a thorough reexamination of Mr. Jones’ case, the Wicomico County SAO determined that Mr. Jones, like Mr. Veney, was innocent of the crimes of which he’d been convicted. As a result, the Circuit Court for Wicomico County granted the Wicomico County SAO’s Motion to Vacate Mr. Jones’ case, and the charges against him were dismissed in August 2023.

On September 8, 2023, Mr. Jones sought compensation under the Walter Lomax Act, a 2021 law that establishes a fair and straightforward path for Marylanders who have been proven innocent of a crime to seek compensation from the State. Administrative Law Judge Kathleen Chapman issued a Final Decision on December 1, 2023, declaring that Mr. Jones had been proven innocent, by clear and convincing evidence, of the crime of which he was convicted, and awarded Mr. Jones compensation and state-issued benefits.

“Mr. Jones’ compensation award will help him address some of the consequences of his wrongful conviction and incarceration. But it cannot restore the years that were unjustly taken away from him. This case underscores the ongoing need for reform within the criminal justice system,” said Attorney General Brown.

Mr. Jones will receive $346,913.25 from the Board of Public Works and $89,100.00 from the Department of Housing and Community Development for housing accommodations. Additionally, Mr. Jones will receive education and training relevant to life skills, job and vocational training, or financial literacy through the Department of Labor; health and dental benefits from the Department of Health; a State identification card through the Motor Vehicle Administration; and enrollment and payment of tuition and fees for attending a public higher education institution through the Maryland Higher Education Commission. In collaboration with these state agencies, the Maryland Office of the Attorney General will work diligently to facilitate the administration of these benefits, with sincere hopes that Mr. Jones, despite his failing health, will be able to avail himself of the support he deserves in his journey towards justice.