WV Man Charged With Child Sex Crimes In Talbot Co.

A West Virginia man has been charged in Talbot County following an investigation into alleged sexual abuse of a five-year-old child in Wye Mills.

According to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Joseph Cook of Bayard, West Virginia is charged with second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, sexual abuse of a minor and other related charges.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Cook in December related to the investigation. He was arrested earlier this month and is being held pending extradition to Talbot County.