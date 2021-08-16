WW II Tower at Del. Seashore State Park to Be Restored

Restoration of World War II Artillery Fire Control Tower Number 3 at Delaware Seashore State Park is expected to proceed this fall, and be completed in early Summer 2022.

According to the Delaware Seashore Preservation Foundation, fundraising and planning have taken 15 years.

Delmarva Veteran Builders, which is dedicated to employing veterans, has been contracted for the project. The Tower is expected to host interpretive educational programs and social events, while serving as a lasting tribute to the service of veterans.

The Foundation says additional fundraising is needed for other amenities.

