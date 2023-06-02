Yet Another Crash on Coastal Highway at Cave Neck Road

Delaware troopers are once again investigating another crash on Coastal Highway at Cave Neck Road, which is between Lewes and Milton.

Around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, police say a Mitsubishi Galant was headed north on Coastal Highway and attempted to turn left here onto Cave Neck Road.

As the Mitsubishi attempted to cross the southbound lanes of Coastal Highway, Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell, state police spokesman, says it struck the driver’s side of a Toyota Tacoma in the southbound lanes. No injuries were reported and the roadway was restricted to one lane for approximately an hour.

This is similar to the crash that happened here almost exactly a week ago.