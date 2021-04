Dover Police are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2021.

Police said 19-year-old Dazhmier Brooks was found shot and unresponsive Monday night in the 400-block of Sussex Avenue at about 9:16 p.m. Brooks later died at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital.

Police are asking that anyone who can help with information related to the incident please contact them at 302-736-7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333