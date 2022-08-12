UPDATED: Young Woman Killed in Kent Co. Crash

UPDATED 2:45pm – Delaware State Police have identified the victim as 18 year old Ayonna Gill-Black of Dover.

An 18-year-old Dover woman has died of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle wreck in Kent County.

According to Delaware State Police, she was the driver of a car that was stopped at a stop sign on Fox Road, then proceeded into the path of an eastbound pick-up truck on North Little Creek Road Thursday.

The victim was properly restrained in the vehicle and died at the scene. Her identity has not been released. The 42-year-old Camden-Wyoming man who was driving the pick-up truck was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening. State Police said he was not properly restrained.

The crash and investigation closed the roadway for about three hours. The Delaware State Police Troop Three Collision Reconstruction unit is still investigating the incident. Any witnesses are asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-698-8451 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.