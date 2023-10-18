Your Help Needed to Locate Suspect in Princess Anne Attempted Murder

Image courtesy MSP

Your help is needed to locate a man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in Somerset County in September. Maryland State Police are looking for 20 year old Robert Harris of Princess Anne. There is an arrest warrant for him for an attempted murder that occurred around 3am on Saturday, September 9th at a residence on Bratten Avenue in Princess Anne. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to TidalHealth in Salisbury.

Police consider Harris armed and dangerous and ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact State Police in Princess Anne at 443-260-3700.