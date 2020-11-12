Zoning Revisions Under Consideration In Dewey Beach

Zoning changes are being proposed in Dewey Beach that could result in larger homes being built.



One proposed change would allow homes of up to three stories high. The current limit has been two-and-a-half stories, meaning that the top floors have shorter walls.

Roof decks would be prohibited in the Neighborhood Residential district, but would be allowed in the Resort Residential district. Other changes would address basements, setbacks and the way that a home’s size is calculated.



Most, but not all, of the proposed changes apply to the residential northern portion of Dewey Beach.



A public hearing is scheduled for Friday at noon. The public may submit comments in advance or at the hearing, which is available virtually.