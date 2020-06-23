Zwaanendael Museum Stays Open During Exterior Improvements

A treasured museum is getting a facelift.

The exterior of the Zwaanendael Museum on Kings Highway in Lewes will get a cleaning, damaged shutters will be replaced, and the window framework and remaining shutters get a paint job as well, according to the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs.

Efforts will be made to limit any inconvenience to the public during the project, which is expected to last about one month.

Zwaanendael is open, but under terms of Delaware’s reopening is allowing 30-minute, self-guided tours by reservation only on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The museum was built in 1931 to mark the 300th anniversary of Delaware’s first European colony.