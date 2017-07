Police in Milford are investigating a shooting this morning at the Silver Lake Estates Apartment Complex that left one man dead and another wounded. Police say a 31 year old man was treated for injuries and released. A 36 year old man is dead – his body has been turned over to the Division of Forensic Science. Police ask anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

Milford PD – 302-422-8081/ Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333