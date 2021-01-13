151st Del. General Assembly Begins

The 151st Delaware General Assembly is underway. New and re-elected lawmakers were sworn in virtually Tuesday.

History was made in the State Senate. Sarah McBride (D- Wilmington) became the first openly transgender state Senator in the nation.

“Every one of us is proud of our identities and the historic advancements our being sworn in today represents,” McBride said. “Now I think we are all eager to focus our attention on our constituents and our responsibility to address their needs and their concerns. The challenges they face are great but our resolve to create a healthier, fairer, more equitable Delaware must be greater.”

The new State Senate President Pro Tem David Sokola (D- Newark) said in a statement that “voters spoke loud and clear last fall that they are tired of the status quo, they demand change that will benefit all Delawareans and not just a privileged few.”

To follow along with the Delaware State House of Representative and Delaware State Senate, CLICK HERE



