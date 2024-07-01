152nd Delaware General Assembly Ends

The 152nd Delaware General Assembly is in the books. Governor John Carney has signed the FY 2025 Operating Budget, supplemental appropriations bill, Bond Bill and Grant-in-Aid bill. The new fiscal year began at midnight.

The $6.1 billion operating budget (SB 325) includes $132 million for state employee and state retiree health costs, $17 million for continued mental health support in Delaware public schools, $10 million for Purchase of Care childcare financial assistance, and $10 million for Opportunity Funding for multilingual learners and low-income students. Opportunity Funding has reached $63 million since 2017, providing dedicated funding for Delaware’s most vulnerable students in public schools.

The $168 million supplemental budget bill (SB 326) consists of one-time expenditures and contingency funds like $56 million to the Other Post Employment Benefits Fund to cover the cost of future retiree healthcare needs.

The $1.1 billion capital budget (HB 475) covers projects to enhance roadways, school construction, state parks, beach and dredging needs and more.

The $98.4 million grants-in-aid bill (SB 327) was passed by both chambers on Sunday – this provides supplementary funding to a variety of recipients for FY 2025 – including senior centers, fire companies and ambulance companies, veterans organizations and community agencies.

State lawmakers in both chambers reconvened Sunday afternoon in Dover to finish the State’s business and put the 152nd session to bed. It has been a busy session for Delaware lawmakers with a change in leadership in the State House, hundreds of bills considered by both chambers and the first veto override of a measure, which dealt with state retiree health benefits, in nearly 50 years!

Sunday afternoon the State House passed Senate Bill 265 – the Delaware Energy Solutions Act of 2024 which prepares for offshore wind to be a significant part of the First State’s energy future. The bill creates an offshore wind procurement process for Delaware that ensures that Delawareans have access to this abundant clean energy resource off our coast. The measure also ensures Delaware remains in a strategic position to work with neighboring states to bring this affordable energy to our region. The General Assembly also passed HB 9 – which electrifies the state fleet.

Delaware lawmakers passed House Bill 350 – which addresses rising health care costs and creates the Diamond State Hospital Cost Review Board, which will be responsible for an annual review of hospital budgets and related financial information.

During this session, Delaware lawmakers have passed 7 bills pertaining to firearms – three have been signed into law by Governor Carney and four are awaiting his signature.

SB 2 – Permit to Purchase (signed 2024)

HB 201 – prohibits firearms on school grounds (signed 2023)

HB 202 – prohibits firearms at polling locations (signed 2023)

HB 311 – prohibits firearms on college and university campuses (just passed 6/30/24 – awaiting signature)

HB 155 – requires secure storage in vehicles (just passed 6/30/24 – awaiting signature)

HB 270 – requires ammunition to be sold from behind the counter (just passed 6/26/24 – awaiting signature)

HB 342 – creates voluntary Do Not Sell registry (just passed 6/30/24 – awaiting signature)

Legislation that eliminates the death penalty in Delaware was passed by the General Assembly – with the State Senate passing the measure last week and the State House just two weeks ago. House Bill 70 makes the penalty for a conviction of 1st degree murder for anyone 18 and older life in prison without the benefit of probation or parole or any other reduction. This is waiting for the Governor’s signature.

