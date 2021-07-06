20 Candidates Nominated For Del. Teacher Of The Year

20 Delaware educators are in the running to become Teacher of the Year for 2022.

Public school districts and charter schools nominated their candidates based on ability to inspire a love of learning in students, demonstration of professional traits and devotion to teaching. According to the Department of Education, Delaware has about 10,000 public school teachers.

Delaware’s teacher of the year will be selected in October. Delaware’s current Teacher of the Year is Kimberly Stock of the Red Clay School District.

The candidates are:

Appoquinimink: Amanda Binkley of Odessa High (engineering and computer science)

Brandywine: Jahsha Tabron of Brandywine High (special education)

Caesar Rodney: Karine Scott of Simpson Elementary (physical education)

Cape Henlopen: Maura Johnson of Shields Elementary (third grade)

Capital: Morgan Jewell of Hartly Elementary (kindergarten)

Charter Network: Diana Magaña of Las Américas ASPIRA Academy (third grade Spanish immersion)

Christina: Carla Probst of Downes Elementary (fourth grade)

Colonial: Robert Poore of Southern Elementary (physical education)

Delmar: Sonja Warner of Delmar High (mathematics)

Indian River: Haley Mears of East Millsboro Elementary (special education)

Lake Forest: Clarence ‘Clay’ F. Beauchamp II of Lake Forest South Elementary (kindergarten)

Laurel: Jessica Pajda of Laurel High (social studies)

Milford: Sarah Simon of Morris Early Childhood Center (kindergarten)

New Castle County Vo-Tech: Dustin Craighton of St. Georges Technical High (science)

POLYTECH: Debra Castille-Hall of POLYTECH High (English)

Red Clay Consolidated: Matthew Marion of Linden Hill Elementary (music)

Seaford: Melissa Pinkerton of Seaford High (English)

Smyrna: Lauren Mohamed of Sunnyside Elementary (music)

Sussex Tech: Stephanie Pegelow of Sussex Technical High (English)

Woodbridge: Kira Wagar of Woodbridge High (English)