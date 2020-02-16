2nd University of Delaware student cleared of potential coronavirus

The second of two University of Delaware (UD) students that was screened for coronavirus has been cleared after test results came back negative for the disease.

Earlier this week, UD officials announced that two students were undergoing testing for potential cases of the coronavirus, now officially referred to as COVID-19, a severe disease that’s killed over 1,300 people in China and sickened thousands of others.

Both UD students have now been released from the hospital and are doing well after test results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) came back negative.

The first student was cleared after test results came back negative earlier this week.

“While it is understandable to feel uncertain or anxious during a public health event, everyone needs to remember to care for one another and not make assumptions about others’ perceived symptoms or any characteristics of identity,” the University stated in a press release. “This is a time to support one another. Compassion and empathy for each other makes a difference.”

There are no suspected cases among UD students, faculty and staff. To date, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Delaware. According to the CDC, the immediate health risk for the general American public is considered low at this time.