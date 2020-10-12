3rd Outage Affects 911 Service

For the third time in less than two weeks, an outage affected the ability to reach 9-1-1 dispatch.

AT&T cell subscribers could not complete calls to 9-1-1 in Sussex and Kent Counties for a while Sunday, according to the Department of Safety and Homeland Security and Delaware State Police.

The problem was resolved after about three hours.

A service disruption September 28th affected 9-1-1- dispatch centers in Delaware and several other states.

Another interruption impacted cell phone customers last week.