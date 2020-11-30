DSU President To Lead Presidential Inauguration Committee

The President of Delaware State University, Dr. Tony Allen, has been named Chief Executive Officer of the four-member Presidential Inauguration Committee. Allen was chosen by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to take on that responsibility.



The committee will organize activities surrounding the scheduled January 20th swearing-in ceremonies in Washington.



“As the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden alongside Kamala Harris, the first woman of color to be elected Vice President of the United States, will work hard for all Americans and lead us towards our nation’s highest calling – ‘a more perfect union,’” Allen said. “This year’s inauguration will look different amid the pandemic, but we will honor the American inaugural traditions and engage Americans across the country while keeping everybody healthy and safe.”

Allen served as a special assistant and speechwriter for then- U.S. Senator Joe Biden in the late 1990s.



According to DSU, Allen’s decision is personal and is not connected in any way with his duties as President of Delaware State University.