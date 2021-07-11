New DE Wildland Fire Crew in California

L-R: Nikki Testa, Erich Burkentine, Hunter Melson / Image courtesy Delaware Forest Service

The Delaware Forest Service’s Type 6 engine remains in California, but is now manned by a new three-person crew. DEMA’s Nikki Testa is an engine boss trainee, Erich Burkentine of the Delaware Forest Service is the engine boss and Hunter Melson of Milford is a firefighter type 2.

This crew began working Saturday with a strike team of engines and other resources throughout the Angeles National Forest and Southern California. The Delaware Forest Service posted in Facebook around 10am Sunday that this crew is now moving to the area near Alpine, CA. This crew will be out west for two weeks.