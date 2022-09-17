School Bus Breaks Utility Pole – Wires Down; No Injuries

Image courtesy IRVFC

Indian River emergency personnel were called for a school bus crash just before 3 Friday afternoon on Oak Orchard Road. Officials say the bus, which had about 25 children on board, backed into a utility pole – breaking it in two with wires coming down across Oak Orchard Road – there were no injuries. School officials were on hand to deal with transportation needs of the students and Delmarva Power dealt with the downed wires so that the roadway could reopen.