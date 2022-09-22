Crisfield Man Sentenced in Salisbury Murder

Levonte Martin/Image courtesy Wicomico County State’s Attorney

A Crisfield man has been sentenced on murder charges. In June, 30 year old Levonte Martin was convicted of 1st degree murder, conspiracy to commit 1st degree assault, firearm possession with felony conviction, firearm use in a crime of violence and other offenses. In January 2021 Martin waited for Davonta Fagans to arrive at the Parkside Apartment complex in Salisbury and shot him several times after he got out of his car. On Wednesday, Circuit Court Judge K Beckstead sentenced Martin to life plus 35 years in prison.

Original story – https://www.wgmd.com/suspect-arrested-for-salisbury-homicide/