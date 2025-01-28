Delaware State Senate Confirms Six of Governor Meyer’s Cabinet Nominees
January 28, 2025/
The Delaware State Senate have confirmed the first six nominees for Governor Matt Meyer’s cabinet.
LIST OF CONFIRMED CABINET MEMBERS:
-
Charuni Patibanda-Sanchez – Secretary of State
-
Michael Smith – Secretary of the Department of Finance
-
Brian Maxwell – Director of the Office of Management and Budget
-
Yvonne Anders Gordon – Secretary of the Department of Human Resources
-
Don Clifton – Secretary of the Department of Agriculture
-
Joshua Bushweller – Secretary of the Department of Safety and Homeland Security