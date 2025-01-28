Delaware State Senate Confirms Six of Governor Meyer’s Cabinet Nominees

January 28, 2025/Mari Lou

mark-levin-promo

The Delaware State Senate have confirmed the first six nominees for Governor Matt Meyer’s cabinet.

LIST OF CONFIRMED CABINET MEMBERS:

  • Charuni Patibanda-Sanchez – Secretary of State

  • Michael Smith – Secretary of the Department of Finance

  • Brian Maxwell – Director of the Office of Management and Budget

  • Yvonne Anders Gordon – Secretary of the Department of Human Resources

  • Don Clifton – Secretary of the Department of Agriculture

  • Joshua Bushweller – Secretary of the Department of Safety and Homeland Security

 

rob-carson
Posted in , ,