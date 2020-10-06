911 Cell Disruption Resolved In Sussex, Kent Counties

Cell phone users in Sussex and Kent Counties experienced difficulty getting through to 9-1-1 for about three hours Monday night.

Delaware State Police say the problem was resolved late Monday night.



Last Monday September 28th, 9-1-1 dispatch centers were also unreachable by phone for a time.



You can text 9-1-1 or call a local police department if you can’t complete a call to 9-1-1.

Cell customers who have difficulty may call these numbers:

Kent County 911 (302) 734-6050

Dover PD (302) 736-7111

Sussex County 911 (302) 855-2970

Rehoboth Beach PD (302) 227-2577