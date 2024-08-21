Accidental Fire at Queen Anne’s County Home

A fire at a one story, single-family home in Queen Anne’s County, Maryland was ruled accidental. The blaze broke out around 12:30 a.m. on Price Station Road in Church Hill. The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal has determined the cause of the fire to be failure of the branch cable located in the void space of the roof above the bathroom. The fire caused an estimated $35,000 in structural damage and loss of contents at $20,000. No injuries were reported.