Accidental Fire Heavily Damages Salisbury Home
December 30, 2021/
An accidental fire, caused by discarded smoking materials, heavily damaged a home in Salisbury this week.
According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, a pet cat perished in the blaze Wednesday afternoon on Pine Way. The fire broke out in a first floor living room.
Smoke alarms were present and activated. No injuries were reported. The fire caused about $100,000 damage to the structure and $75,000 to its contents.
Salisbury firefighters had the fire under control in about one hour.