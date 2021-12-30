Accidental Fire Heavily Damages Salisbury Home

An accidental fire, caused by discarded smoking materials, heavily damaged a home in Salisbury this week.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, a pet cat perished in the blaze Wednesday afternoon on Pine Way. The fire broke out in a first floor living room.

Smoke alarms were present and activated. No injuries were reported. The fire caused about $100,000 damage to the structure and $75,000 to its contents.

Salisbury firefighters had the fire under control in about one hour.