ACLU Calls For Action In Response to SCI COVID-19 Cases

The ACLU of Delaware says the outbreak of coronavirus positive cases at Sussex Correctional Institution requires immediate steps.

The organization calls upon state leaders to consider the release of medically vulnerable people who may pose little risk to public safety but are at risk of being exposed to covid-19.

Also ACLU of Delaware Executive Director Mike Brickner says people within six months of the end of their sentence should be released to ease prison crowding and ensure that CDC guidelines can be followed.

The Department of Correction said this week that one-third of the inmate population of more than 900 at SCI had tested positive for coronavirus, and that 90 percent were asymptomatic. 21 officers also have tested positive.