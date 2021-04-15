ACLU Reacts To Sussex Reassessment Agreement

Plaintiffs in a school funding case are pleased with the ultimate resolution: an agreement with all three Delaware counties, including Sussex, to move forward with property reassessment.

The ACLU of Delaware and Community Legal Aid Society represented Delawareans for Educational Opportunity and the NAACP of Delaware. The Sussex County agreement is the last in a series of agreements.

To read the agreement, please CLICK HERE

“This agreement brings our years-long litigation to a close, and we couldn’t be happier about the end result,” ACLU of Delaware Executive Director Mike Brickner said. “By 2025, Delaware’s low-income and English language learner students, and students with disabilities, will have significantly improved resources to help provide them the education they deserve. This is an historic win for all of Delaware’s public schools.”

“We’ve worked with the State of Delaware and each of Delaware’s three counties to reach a major achievement for students: funding for a better education,” Jea Street of Delawareans for Educational Opportunity added. “Delawareans for Educational Opportunity and the NAACP have been fighting for years to bring greater equity to Delaware’s students, and the four agreements we’ve been able to reach over the last year bring us, literally, decades closer to that goal.”