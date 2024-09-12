Announcement of $2 Million for the University of Delaware to Advance Biotechnology

Today, Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, alongside U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons, announced that the University of Delaware has been selected as one of five National Science Foundation (NSF) BioFoundries and will receive $2,000,000 for a project that aims to advance synthetic biology. Officials say this effort would enhance biomanufacturing and grow the bioeconomy while empowering historically under-resourced academic institutions to grow the next generation of scientists and engineers. The project is titled, “BioFoundry: Center for Robust, Equitable and Accessible Technology and Education (CREATE) for Next Generation BioFoundries.”

In April, Blunt Rochester, Carper, and Coons sent a letter to NSF in support of the University of Delaware’s project.

“I am thrilled that NSF has selected the University of Delaware as one of five BioFoundries to advance biotechnology in our region,” said Rep. Blunt Rochester, member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. “With this funding, Delaware will continue to be a leader in innovative technologies – a goal that will be made more accessible than ever before to under-resourced institutions in our region. I am proud to have helped secure this important investment alongside Senators Carper and Coons, and I look forward to the impact that this project will have on our state as we continue to grow the bioeconomy and invest in our regional biomanufacturing sector and workforce.”

“Delaware has a long history as the birthplace for innovation in research and development, especially in the biosciences,” said Senator Carper. “Investments like this one will help us create a nurturing environment to attract top talent to bring their expertise here so we can continue to make advancements for generations to come.”

“I am thrilled to see the NSF choose the University of Delaware as the home for a new scientific research hub that will offer free access to the tools of modern biotechnology,” said Senator Coons. “This new BioFoundry will grow UD’s strength in cutting-edge science, build our state’s innovation economy, and put more of the good-paying jobs of the future right here in Delaware.”

“The NSF-funded CREATE BioFoundry at the University of Delaware will significantly expand research and workforce training capabilities in an exciting area of biotechnology, driving innovation and job creation for Delaware and the region,” said Miguel Garcia-Diaz, UD’s vice president for research, scholarship and innovation. “We are extremely grateful to Rep. Blunt Rochester, Sen. Carper and Sen. Coons for their unwavering commitment to advancing biomedical research in our state and for their support to bring this transformative project to life.”

The U.S. National Science Foundation has made five awards totaling $75 million to support the creation of five biofoundries that will spur innovation, provide tools and technologies to researchers nationwide, and help advance biology, biotechnology, and the broader science, technology, engineering, and mathematics enterprise. NSF BioFoundries are integrated facilities that enable researchers to rapidly design, create, test, and streamline the development of tools and products to accelerate research to advance the bioeconomy.

Specifically, CREATE will be focused on growing our biomanufacturing and bioeconomy through two objectives: technology adoption and infrastructure. The project will leverage novel technologies to enhance the speed and accuracy of synthetic biology in areas important to the nation’s bioeconomy such as materials, biochemicals, and agriculture.

The project will also build physical and educational infrastructure to train the next generation of experts in the field of synthetic biology – especially at HBCUs and other minority-serving institutions and women’s colleges in our region. CREATE for Next Generation BioFoundries builds on the advancements NSF and the National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) are already making at the University of Delaware.

More information on the project can be found here.