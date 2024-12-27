Arrest Made in Connection with November Shooting Incident in Salisbury

A 32-year-old Salisbury man has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that occurred on November 16th on North Curlew Road in Salisbury.

Yesterday, December 26th, detectives from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested Dequan Maurice Bratten.

The investigation led detectives to a residence on Pine Knoll Drive in Princess Anne. As a result, a Search and Seizure Warrant was executed at the residence. Bratten was located and placed under arrest. A second person at the residence–31-year-old Qualesha Nyshae Lewis of Princess Anne, was also arrested on Harbor Felon/Fugitive charges.

The investigation remains active and ongoing as detectives work diligently to identify additional individuals who may have assisted or supported Bratten after this crime was committed.