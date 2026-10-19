Bethany Beach Officials Monitoring Possible Storm Impacts

As another storm approaches Delmarva, Bethany Beach officials are warning residents and visitors that due to current dune conditions, the town’s shoreline remains vulnerable to high tides and wave action. And much of the town is still susceptible to coastal flooding. Prepare ahead as flooding could make some roads impassible and some areas inaccessible for a few days.

Major Coastal Flooding Risk: Low-lying areas and roadways could see significant tidal flooding, potentially covering streets in several feet of water.

Plan Ahead: High water may make driving unsafe or impossible, leaving some areas inaccessible for a few days once the storm hits.

Dune Awareness: There is a heightened risk of wave over-wash and dune breaching during peak high tides.

Town officials will continue to monitor the storm and provide updates as necessary.

Important Contacts: