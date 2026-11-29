A crash around 10 Saturday night on Route 404 west Progress School Road west of Bridgeville left 4 people dead. Delaware State Police say a Subaru SUV was westbound on Route 404 when the it crossed into the opposite lane and off the roadway then re-entered the eastbound lane colliding head on with a Jetta.

Police say the engine compartment of the Subaru caught fire and was extinguished by fire personnel responding to the scene. The driver of the Subaru, a 36 year old Delmar, Delaware man, is hospitalized with critical injuries.

The driver of the Jetta, a 29 year old Maryland woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A front seat passenger and two children in the back seat were not property restrained and pronounced dead at the scene. A third child in the backseat – also not properly restrained – is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has video to contact Master Cpl Smith at 302-703-3267 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.